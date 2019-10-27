Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For a myriad of reasons, talk of a supposed rift between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick has spread like wildfire over the last two years. And, to be fair, there probably was some legitimacy to those rumors at one point in time.

However, despite speculation over Brady potentially looking to either retire or move on from the Patriots, the relationship between he and Belichick reportedly is in good shape. In fact, it might be at an all-time high.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday published a report containing mostly no-duh information on Brady’s situation. Among other things, the highly respected NFL insider said that Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft play the biggest roles in convincing Brady to return to New England.

“But what more than one source pointed out over the past week is that New England offers two advantages to Brady that no other situation can: Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick.”

Yeah, not exactly a bombshell.

But Schefter’s story did contain some information that should dispel notions of a Brady-Belichick feud.

From his column:

” ‘Never underestimate Robert Kraft,’ one source familiar with the situation that awaits the Patriots and Brady told ESPN. That source mentioned another element to ESPN that some over time have questioned.

” ‘I can tell you this: The working relationship with Tom and Bill (Belichick) right now is terrific,’ the source said.”

Sources on Brady's future with Patriots: Relationships with Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick are key draws.https://t.co/5EZZRNlr7b — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2019

Schefter added: “So if the working relationship between Brady and Belichick is “terrific” and if Kraft cannot be underestimated, then New England still will have its chance to persuade Brady to return to the Patriots as the six-time Super Bowl winner attempts to navigate his future. Other sources familiar with the situation insist Brady’s decision still can go any which way, and nobody can predict what will unfold after the season.”

Obviously, there still is reason to believe Brady might in the middle of his final season in New England. And the 42-year-old certainly has backed off talk of wanting to play until he’s 45 years old.

But if Schefter’s reporting is accurate, then Patriots diehards at least have reason to hope for an amicable breakup of the greatest quarterback-head coach duo in NFL history.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images