Maybe someone should just take Antonio Brown’s phone away from him.

The embattled free-agent wideout, most recently of the Patriots, remains without a job since getting cut by New England last month. The NFL currently is investigating Brown after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, were levied against him.

His social media activity has been a wild (and stupid) ride since his release, and he added another chapter to that saga Thursday morning.

Brown tweeted, and then deleted, the message, “Woke up feeling blackballed.”

Oof.

Of course, Brown saying he’s being blackballed is quite the claim. Teams would be silly to sign Brown while an investigation is going on, and it’s not like he’s gone quietly from any of the three teams he’s parted ways with over the last year. Sure, it may feel to him like he’s being blackballed, but maybe a little reflection on why he’s not presently on a team would go a long way.

