Among the many interesting things about trees is how resilient they are in the face of relentlessly oppressive forces of nature.

Antonio Brown appreciates this fact about trees.

The ex-New England Patriots receiver has been in a reflective mood of late, musing about putting past troubles behind himself and that sort of thing. Well, that trend continued Monday morning when Brown likened the plights of struggling humans to the never-ending trials and tribulations of trees.

Check this out:

That’s deep, Antonio. Real deep.

Brown, whom the Patriots released last month, has been candid about his desire for a reunion. However, there’s been no indication that the feeling is mutual.

Perhaps the 31-year-old should take up a career in forestry. No shame in becoming a man of the trees.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images