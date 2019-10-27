Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Houston Astros’ damage control continues with yet another apology for Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein.

Apstein on Monday reported former Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman directed questionable comments regarding Houston closer Roberto Osuna, who joined the team in 2018 after a domestic violence arrest, toward a female reporter wearing a purple bracelet honoring domestic violence victims. The team initially called her report an “attempt to fabricate a story where one does not exist” in a statement shortly after the report was published.

The team fired Taubman earlier this week and apologized for doubting her original report. The apology, however, did not address the team’s choice to call her report a fabrication, something Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow took heat for earlier in the week.

Now, Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane has personally apologized on behalf of the organization in a letter to Apstein.

“We were wrong and I am sorry that we initially questioned your professionalism,” Crane said in the letter to Apstein. “We retract that statement, and I assure you that the Houston Astros will learn from this experience.”

Astros owner Jim Crane sent me a letter on Saturday retracting the team’s original statement about my story. “We were wrong.”https://t.co/arvGceF4To pic.twitter.com/bw2TZI3fh2 — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) October 27, 2019

The Astros and Washington Nationals will meet for Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images