In 2018, the New York Yankees were bounced from the postseason after getting swept in games played at Yankee Stadium.

That just might happen again this year.

After winning Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, the Yankees have dropped their last three and head into Game 5 against the Houston Astros on the brink of elimination as a result. Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is set to take place Friday in New York.

Justin Verlander will get the ball for Houston and will be opposed by James Paxton.

Here’s how to watch Yankees vs. Astros Game 5 online:

When: Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images