Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Good things don’t typically proceed to happen to NFL players after they appear on the cover of “Madden.”

Might we be seeing that play out with Patrick Mahomes? Possibly.

Following a breakout 2018 season that ended with an overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, Mahomes was chosen to appear on the cover of the latest version of the video game.

Fast forward to Thursday, and during the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game, Mahomes got hurt in the second quarter, dislocating his kneecap. The injury doesn’t appear to be too serious, as Mahomes only is expected to miss a few games.

However, some couldn’t help but wonder if this is the start of Mahomes falling victim to the dreaded “Madden Curse”

This video from Sports Illustrated described the curse best.

Is Patrick Mahomes the latest victim of the Madden curse? pic.twitter.com/RPgNSY0pVb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 18, 2019

Time probably will have to tell before we figure out if Mahomes is a victim of the curse. But it’s indeed something to keep an eye on.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images