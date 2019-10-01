Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a grueling 162-game regular season, one night will decide it all for the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals.

The Brew Crew and the Nats will meet Tuesday in the nation’s capital for the National League Wild Card Game. It will be both team’s first time playing in the winner-take-all clash since it was introduced back in 2012. The victor will move on to play the reigning NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers in a five-game, divisional-round series beginning Thursday.

It will be a battle of right-handers at Nationals Park. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA) will square off against Brandon Woodruff (11-3, 3.62 ERA).

Here’s how to watch Brewers vs. Nationals online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images