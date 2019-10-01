Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will the Boston Bruins head back to the Stanley Cup Final for a second straight year? NHL20 seems to think so.

Boston lost in heartbreaking fashion to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7, but is putting the past behind it as the B’s prepare for their new season beginning Thursday in Dallas against the Stars.

While no one can predict what will happen between now and June, the popular video game NHL20 simulated the 2019-20 postseason, and Bruins fans probably will like the results. The simulation has Boston beating its rival Toronto Maple Leafs (again) in seven games (again), followed by a six-game defeat of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

From there, the Black and Gold beat the Washington Capitals in six games before meeting the Vegas Golden Knights in a fight for Lord Stanley, with the Bruins coming out on top in a six-game series.

Check it out:

The #NHL20 Simulation has spoken… The @NHLBruins are your 2020 Stanley Cup Champions! They defeat the @GoldenKnights in 6 games for their first Stanley Cup since 2011! Brad Marchand takes home the Conn Smythe Trophy with 32 points in 25 games. #NHL20Sim pic.twitter.com/1trq9FMC3b — #NHL20 (@EASPORTSNHL) October 1, 2019

Looks pretty good to us.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images