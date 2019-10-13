Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand was feeling it as soon as he hit the ice at TD Garden on Saturday night.

The Bruins winger put the Bruins on the board in the opening five minutes of the home opener against the New Jersey Devils, displaying a nice individual effort in the process.

After receiving a breakout pass from David Pastrnak, Marchand had to out-muscle P.K. Subban to put himself in position to fire a wrist shot on goal.

To see a replay of the goal, check out the Exciting Rewind, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images