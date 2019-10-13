Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has been known to say that his favorite ring is the next one, so his latest Instagram story makes a lot of sense.

After playing three games in 12 days, the New England Patriots will get a much-needed break before facing the New York Jets in a Week 7 Monday Night Football matchup. Brady is using the layoff to hit the links, but his mind still remains on one thing.

The six-time Super Bowl champion added a photo to his Instagram story Saturday morning of a golf ball with the Lombardi Trophy on it. His caption read, “Always on my mind.”

Check it out:

confirmed: tom brady wants to win the super bowl this season pic.twitter.com/8nxY74NCEG — Adam London (@_adamlondon) October 12, 2019

The Patriots are off to a nice start, going undefeated through their first games. Despite the strong stretch, we have no doubt Brady will tell you there’s still plenty of work to be done before ring No. 7 is within reach.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images