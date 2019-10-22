The City of Boston is well-known for its passionate fans across every sport, but at least in hockey they don’t rank at the top.
NBC ran a bracket-style poll to determine which fans are the best in the NHL. It was, well, fans that voted on the poll, and the Carolina Hurricanes ending up being the winner, beating out the Nashville Predators.
So, how do the Bruins fit into the equation here? Well, they lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.
Take a look at the results.
About time the Leafs won a playoff against the Bruins this decade.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images