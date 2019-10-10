Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are 3-0 for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

Boston won its third consecutive game to begin the year Tuesday with a win over the Vegas Golden Knights. The top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak combined for three goals and four assists in the 4-3 win. That trio is one of the NHL’s most feared units, and they’re once again showcasing why.

