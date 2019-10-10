Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We’ve already seen a potential early candidate for Goal of the Year with New Jersey Devils’ Blake Coleman scoring a sweet one-handed tally. And now we have an entry for Save of the Year against the same team.

The Devils and Philadelphia Flyers met Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center. It appeared New Jersey was about to tie the game at 1-1 in the final two minutes of the second period, but Carter Hart had other plans.

Hall sniped a beauty of a shot toward the net, which looked like a surefire goal. But the 21-year-old goalie came all the way across his crease to just get his glove on the puck to keep the shutout intact.

Take a look:

That’s just highway robbery.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images