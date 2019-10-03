Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Playoff baseball has arrived — thank goodness.

The Atlanta Braves will host the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. The Cardinals were the last team standing atop the N.L. Central mountain, while the Braves lived up to preseason expectations in winning the N.L. East.

Dallas Keuchel will get the ball for the Braves in the opener of this best-of-five series, while the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals vs. Braves online:

When: Thursday, Oct. 3 at 5:02 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images