Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chase Winovich already is making waves in his NFL career.

The New England Patriots defensive end finished eighth in ESPN’s NFL rookie rankings vote, the results of which the Worldwide Leader published Wednesday, just four games into the 2019 NFL season. Winovich, whom the Patriots selected in the third round (No. 77 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, has appeared in each of the team’s four games this season and has five tackles and three sacks. ESPN’s Mike Reiss explains why his colleagues included Winovich in their top-10 rookies poll.

“… Winovich has been effective with a high-motor pass rush, working in tandem with teammates to create stress on opposing blockers with combination rushes,” Reiss wrote. “And as (Bill) Belichick often notes, contributions on special teams can’t be overlooked, with Winovich playing on the kickoff and punt-return units. In all, Winovoch has played 87 defensive snaps. And although his time on the field has diminished over the past two games, there should be more opportunity for him in the near future as the Patriots truly alter their game plan on a week-to-week basis.”

Reiss noted earlier in his summation Belichick praised Winovich recently for improving “every day.” The 24-year-old’s apparent upward trajectory probably won’t end in a 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year award, the fact he’s one of three non-first-round draft picks to crack the top 10 suggests he has what it takes to enjoy a long and productive career.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images