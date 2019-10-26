Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chaim Bloom has garnered quite the positive reputation across baseball.

The 36-year-old executive reportedly has been tabbed as the next Boston Red Sox top decision-maker, where he’ll carry a “Chief Baseball Officer” title. He replaces Dave Dombrowski, who was fired in September.

Bloom comes from the Tampa Bay Rays where, even from a young age, he was able to help a low-budget team make a lot out of a little. And in some respects, there are parallels between Bloom and Theo Epstein, another young Yale graduate, who helped build Sox teams that won the World Series in 2004 and 2007.

So, what does Epstein think of the hire? He likes it.

“Chaim is really sharp and has a deserved reputation in the game,’’ Epstein said to The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy. “He is a great guy to boot. I’m excited for him and the Red Sox.’’

The Red Sox have yet to officially announce Bloom’s hiring, but once he officially joins the club he’ll have plenty of big decision to make right away.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images