Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool edged out Salzburg 4-3 on Wednesday at Anfield in a dramatic UEFA Champions League Group E encounter.

In a dominant opening half, Sadio Mane netted against his former club to set the Reds on their way after nine minutes, playing a one-two with Roberto Firmino inside the box before steering home.

Andy Robertson doubled the advantage midway through the first half when he capped a fine team move that he had begun by touching Trent Alexander-Arnold’s centre in from close range.

Mohamed Salah swept in a third, pouncing after Firmino’s header had been saved by Cican Stankovic, but Hee-Chan Hwang reduced the deficit prior to half-time before Takumi Minamino grabbed a second for the visitors after the break.

Liverpool is rolling, Salah is smiling 😁 pic.twitter.com/iGwzHFsQoR — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 2, 2019

Substitute Erling Braut Haaland then tapped in the tying goal to complete Salzburg’s spirited comeback on the hour mark.

HÅLAND EQUALIZES FOR SALZBURG 😱 pic.twitter.com/7z4y52OAjF — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 2, 2019

However, Salah drilled a Firmino flick in at the Kop end to put Liverpool back in front and ultimately secure an important victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Salah brings the lead back to Anfield 🔴 pic.twitter.com/FzsWvRr6kw — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 2, 2019

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com