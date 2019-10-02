Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And just like that, we’re all tied up.

The Connecticut Sun stole Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday, topping the Mystics 99-87 on Washington’s home turf. The Mystics went without 2019 WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne for the majority of the contest after she left the game with back spasms.

It was a big night for Jonquel Jones, racking up 32 points (nearly 1/3 of the points scored by the Sun on Tuesday) and 18 rebounds in 33 minutes on the court. Alyssa Thomas (21 points, 12 rebounds) also recorded a double-double, and Courtney Williams (22 points) scored in double-figures, as well.

The two squads now are tied at one game apiece heading into Game 3 fo the best-of-five series, which moves to Connecticut for the next two games.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Courtney Williams

SG: Jasmine Thomas

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones

SUN FIND SPARK

After a flat start in Game 1, the Sun got things going quickly in Game 2.

Washington notched four quick points to start the game, but Alyssa Thomas countered with four of her own.

Boards into buckets. The Sun way. pic.twitter.com/gFzXmZLvNx — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) October 2, 2019

Quick! A test! Is this a replay of the first bucket or a second offensive rebound for Alyssa Thomas? pic.twitter.com/2v6WaF88Da — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) October 2, 2019

A 14-4 run gave the Sun an early edge, capped off by a gorgeous 3 from Jonquel Jones.

•_•) Six foot

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■) Six pic.twitter.com/EDeJcnmtJO — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) October 2, 2019

Mystics star Elena Delle Donne left the court in the first with back spasms and was deemed questionable to return to the game.

Elena Delle Donne went to the locker room early in the first quarter. She is suffering from back spasms and is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/6ty90YKbmY — espnW (@espnW) October 2, 2019

The Sun capitalized on this opportunity, going 23-10 in the first after the 2019 WNBA MVP left the court.

And just like that, the Sun had themselves a 29-17 lead after 10 minutes. Jones and Courtney Williams had seven points apiece.

SUN MAINTAIN CONTROL

Connecticut took a 12-point lead into the second and refused to squander its hot start.

The Mystics kicked off the quarter with a quick 10-4 run lead by Kristi Toliver.

Tianna is on 🔥 tonight pic.twitter.com/Tx0jwqiMPp — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) October 2, 2019

We love a sneak attack 😍 pic.twitter.com/bUrAkW6Zg0 — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) October 2, 2019

The Mystics chipped away at the Sun’s lead, eventually finding themselves down just three points. But Jones helped keep Connecticut on top, pushing its lead back up to seven midway through the quarter.

Jones earned herself a double-double before the first half even ended with 18 points and 10 boards through 20 minutes. Her 10 boards set a new WNBA Finals record for most rebounds in the first half.

.@jus242 has set a @WNBA Finals record with 10 boards in the first half. B A L L E R. https://t.co/bjDHAAW26w — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) October 2, 2019

Bria Holmes went off in the second, scoring nine points for Connecticut off the bench.

BRIA HOLMES SAID " HEELLLLLLLOOO! IT'S ME!" SHE IS GOING OFF. 9 POINTS THIS QUARTER. pic.twitter.com/dPU9FGWs2h — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) October 2, 2019

The Sun found themselves up 10 midway through the second, and maintained that lead throughout the second half of the quarter. Connecticut ended the half up 56-46, scoring a record 23 field goals in the process.

The Sun's 23 field goals in the 1st half are a FINALS record. — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) October 2, 2019

MYSTICS CLOSE IN

It was a largely uneventful third quarter until the clock started winding down.

Connecticut held on to their 10-point lead for much of the third, trading buckets with Washington throughout the quarter. And the Sun’s starting five continued to dominate.

Here comes The Engine. pic.twitter.com/M8JWFJjLbS — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) October 2, 2019

The Mystics began closing in on the Sun in the final minutes of the quarter, bringing Connecticut’s 10-point lead down to two with 90 seconds left on the clock thanks to a quick 12-4 run. Washington had a chance to tie things up before the buzzer sounded, but missed a number of opportunities to do so.

An extra bucket gave the Sun a 73-69 heading into the final 10 minutes of the game.

BATTLE TO THE FINISH

It was an all-out battle in the fourth, and the Sun emerged victorious. But it certainly wasn’t easy.

The Mystics wasted no time bringing themselves within one, but a clutch 3-pointer from Williams put the Sun back up four. But Washington pushed back, tying it at 76 points apiece less than two minutes in the quarter.

Jones gives Sun lead right back with a quick two points.

Washington fought back, keeping within striking distance midway through the quarter. But it wasn’t enough to overcome Connecticut’s offensive explosion as three of the team’s four starters found themselves with 20-plus points by the end of the game.

The Sun pulled away in the final moments of the game, opening up a nine-point lead with less than three minutes on the clock. Jones plunged the dagger into Washington’s heart with last-second three to make it 99-87 Connecticut.

And that’s all she wrote from Washington… for now.

PLAY OF THE GAME

You go, JJ.

UP NEXT

The Sun return home to Mohegan Sun Arena for Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals. Game 3 tips off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Images