Asante Samuel made quite the impression on a 14-year-old Deshaun Watson.

Before Watson became quarterback of the Houston Texans or helped bring Clemson a national championship to Clemson, he was a ballboy for the Atlanta Falcons.

He clearly impressed everyone as the team asked him to come back until he finished high school. And he did.

But one story during his time helping the players of the Falcons stuck with him when Samuel, who played cornerback for Atlanta at the time, left an unforgettable impression on Watson.

According to ESPN, Samuel was partaking in a special-teams drill and asked Watson if he could get his mouthpiece from his locker once Samuel realized he had forgotten it. Watson retrieved the mouthpiece and Samuel told him to meet up with him once practice ended.

“So I went to his locker after practice,” Watson told ESPN, “and he pulled out his Louis (Vuitton) bag and pulled out a whole stack of money, and he gave me like $1,000, just to go get his mouthpiece. He didn’t have to give me anything, but he did.”

Amazing.

Now, Watson and the Texans are 2-2 through the first four weeks of the NFL season. He has a 16-10-0 after debuting last year. Watson also had appeared in one playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts in which he completed 29 of his 49 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images