The New York Giants enter Week 7 faced with the task of containing No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray. But how they’re preparing for the matchup likely will bring about some smiles.

With Daniel Jones handling the starting duties for the Giants, Eli Manning was tasked with impersonating Murray over the last week leading up to Sunday’s game, according to NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones.

Yes, 38-year-old Manning is being told by Pat Shurmur to do his best 22-year-old Murray impression. If only we could be a fly on the wall for those practices.

“Helping the Giants prepare for (Murray’s) speed is backup quarterback Eli Manning, who is the scout team quarterback, who is Kyler Murray this week” Jones said. “Some of the defensive players, including Antoine Bethea telling me, ‘Well you know Eli can make all the throws.’ But yes, they’re giving him a little bit of a hard time when it comes to some of the plays with his feet.”

Laugh all you want, but Manning’s been around for long enough where his preparation likely is up there with some of the best in the league. His execution certainly has fallen off, but he’s still contributing where he can, even if it means acting as a quick, mobile quarterback — something he never was.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images