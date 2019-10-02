Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Robert Williams is in the running to make a name for himself this season.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps named the Boston Celtics center as the team’s “breakout candidate” for the 2019-20 season. Bontemps believes the Celtics’ offseason roster transformation and Williams’ dedication to improving have positioned the 21-year-old to deliver on the promise he largely failed to demonstrate in 2018-19.

“The most memorable thing about Williams’ rookie season was his missing his introductory news conference,” Bontemps writes. “What is undeniable, though, is that he has all the potential to be an impact player in Boston. And with Al Horford’s departure, not to mention coming off a summer in which Williams has been praised repeatedly for his work habits, he is going to get an opportunity to follow through on that potential.”

The Celtics selected Williams with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He appeared in just 32 games last season, averaging just 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per contest.

However, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said last month Williams, 21, enjoyed “as good a summer as anybody” on the team. If Williams’ translates his body of summer work to on-court success this season, he’ll prove Bontemps right.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images