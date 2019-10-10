Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tedy Bruschi believes we’ll see more of the same from the Patriots on Thursday night.

Tom Brady and Co. by and large have managed to put points on the board this season, but it’s been New England’s defense that has powered the team to an undefeated record through five weeks. And with a glaringly hobbled Giants team limping into Gillette Stadium for a primetime clash, Bruschi unsurprisingly is expecting another stout defensive performance from Bill Belichick’s crew.

The Patriots’ official Instagram account shared a video of Brady arriving for the Week 6 showdown, and Bruschi, a former New England linebacker, found himself in the comment section with a pair of predictions.

“Defense will be dominant again tonight. 8 sacks. 31-9,” Bruschi wrote.

Sounds about right.

The final-score projection hardly was Bruschi’s only social media activity ahead of Giants-Patriots. The three-time Super Bowl also shared his excitement for Rob Gronkowski, who will be making his FOX Sports analyst debut during pregame coverage.

