It seems Antonio Brown is serious about his desire to return to the New England Patriots.

Whether the feeling is mutual is anyone’s guess, but consider the proverbial olive branch extended by the star receiver, who was released by the Patriots last month.

Brown urged the team to bring him back during an Instagram Live session Wednesday morning. But if you weren’t sold on Brown’s seriousness after that video, perhaps the post he shared Thursday night will do the trick.

View this post on Instagram Mood A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Oct 10, 2019 at 3:40pm PDT

We know, the post had a humorous slant to it, but it is nonetheless clear that Brown wants back in.

It’s extremely unlikely that the Patriots bring Brown back into the fold. As if his disturbing off-field behavior (rape allegations, intimidating texts) weren’t enough of a concern, Brown also trashed team owner Robert Kraft a few days after being released. He since has filed a grievance again the Patriots — among other teams — and has gone back and forth on whether he wants to return to the NFL.

Plus, Kraft reportedly was irate over Brown airing him out on Twitter and is adamant about not paying the troubled receiver.

All that being said, it’s hard to not believe that Bill Belichick and Tom Brady would like to see Brown in a Patriots uniform. While neither the legendary coach nor the star quarterback has explicitly expressed displeasure with Kraft’s decision to release Brown, a simple reading of the tea leaves indicates both were against letting Brown go.

There also are reports suggesting that Belichick was iffy about releasing Brown, as well as Brady’s repeated “liking” of Brown’s Instagrams to consider.

Brown left behind a dead salary cap hits of $5.5 million in 2019 and $4.5 million in 2020 after his release from the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images