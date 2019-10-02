Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No one really knew what to expect of Jamie Collins after the Patriots decided to bring him back for a second stint in New England.

“So far, so good” wouldn’t be doing justice to Collins’ start to the 2019 season. The veteran linebacker has been beyond tremendous.

Collins has been all over the stat sheet through four games, including 23 total tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and three interceptions. The Patriots effectively took a flier on the 29-year-old when they signed him back in mid-May, and now they look like geniuses for finding early success with the low-risk, high-reward move.

Former New England linebacker Marquise Flowers can’t wrap his head around how 31 other teams whiffed on the opportunity to acquire Collins.

Jamie Collins DPOY 🤷🏾‍♂️ how the league let him go back to NE — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) September 29, 2019

We can’t imagine anyone among the Foxboro Faithful is complaining about the rest of the league’s oversight.

Considering the Redskins still don’t have a plan at quarterback, Collins could be in store for another big day Sunday when the Patriots meet the Redskins at FedExField.

