Which team will Tom Brady play for next season if he leaves the New England Patriots?

It’s a fair question to ask, as the veteran quarterback is set to become a free agent after the 2019 campaign and ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently theorized a return to New England is the “least likely option” for Brady this offseason. As such, oddsmakers are preparing for Brady’s potential departure, no matter how unlikely it might seem to most that No. 12 ultimately takes his talents elsewhere.

SportsBetting.ag has set the following odds for which team Brady will play for in Week 1 of the 2020 regular season should he leave the Patriots:

San Francisco 49ers +200

New Orleans Saints +250

Los Angeles Rams +350

Dallas Cowboys +500

Oakland Raiders +500

Los Angeles Chargers +800

Minnesota Vikings +1200

Carolina Panthers +1800

It’s impossible to deduce much from these odds, which likely represent a dart throw more than anything. Brady really has given no indication regarding his offseason plans, and although he has said in the past he’d like to play until he’s 45, there’s also a chance the 42-year-old signal-caller could decide to retire in the coming months, especially if the Patriots win a seventh Super Bowl title.

Still, it’s interesting to see the 49ers with the best odds to land Brady, as San Francisco (7-0) is the only team other than New England (8-0) to remain undefeated through the first eight weeks of the 2019 season. The Niners also employ Brady’s former teammate, Jimmy Garoppolo, as their starting quarterback after acquiring him from New England at the 2017 trade deadline.

But Brady grew up rooting for the 49ers, so there’s a natural connection there. And Garoppolo’s performance has been OK, not great, leaving open the possibility that San Francisco could seek a new QB if the team ultimately falls flat in the NFC this season. Who better to pursue in win-now mode than Brady?

The other teams listed might operate with that mindset if Brady indeed tests the open market. Although Brady has regressed to some extent in his 20th NFL season, he’s still arguably the greatest leader in league history and teams outside of Foxboro almost certainly would love to see him sign elsewhere, if for no other reason than it finally could signal the end of the Patriots’ dynasty.

