Jonathan Jones was not suspended for his hit on Josh Allen last Sunday, and he will not be fined either.

The Patriots defensive back was the the focal point of a rather polarizing hit in New England’s 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills, which drew an unnecessary roughness penalty when Jones made helmet-to-helmet contact with Allen while the quarterback was falling forward.

There wasn’t much Jones could do in the situation, and he had the support of Bill Belichick earlier in the week.

While it was reported Jones would not be suspended for the hit, the possibility of a fine still loomed. It was reported Saturday there would be no further action taken for the hit; the reason being that Jones “turned his shoulder to stop the runner,” according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots DB Jonathan Jones, whose hit landed #Bills QB Josh Allen in the concussion protocol, was not fined, source said. It was determined Jones turned his shoulder to stop the runner (who is not defenseless), while the runner is being tackled, falling forward and down. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2019

The news drew a rather predictable reaction from Twitter of course.

As for Allen, he reportedly has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images