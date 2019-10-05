The results are in, and NFL fans are certainly not happy.
New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was not been fined by the NFL following a hit on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
The hit placed Allen in concussion protocol for the past week. Rapoport noted that “it was determined Jones turned his shoulder to stop the runner (who is not defenseless), while the runner is being tackled, falling forward and down.”
The usual Patriots hate was unsurprisingly out and about following Rapoport’s report. Go figure.
Fans who support their teams are one thing, and then there are those who support hating the Patriots. Either way, it’s time to move on.
