The results are in, and NFL fans are certainly not happy.

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was not been fined by the NFL following a hit on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The hit placed Allen in concussion protocol for the past week. Rapoport noted that “it was determined Jones turned his shoulder to stop the runner (who is not defenseless), while the runner is being tackled, falling forward and down.”

The usual Patriots hate was unsurprisingly out and about following Rapoport’s report. Go figure.

And if it was Brady that took that hit? What happens then Ian? — D.C. (@NWBillsFan) October 5, 2019

Are you sure they were watching the same play I was? All this does is reinforce the mindset that the Evil Empire gets the benefit of the doubt no matter what. If Brady had been hit like that there would have been an ejection, fine, suspension, and possible jail time. — Tim Whitcomb (@WhitcombTim) October 5, 2019

New England Patriots are exempt of all NFL rules…

It's actually an NFL rule — Roger 1st in Cuyahoga Falls (@ii_fierst) October 5, 2019

Should be removed from the league for good — D.C. (@DCizzle25) October 5, 2019

@nflcommish continues showing favoritism towards Cheatriots 🙄 — The Sports Guy (@smsportsguy) October 5, 2019

Fans who support their teams are one thing, and then there are those who support hating the Patriots. Either way, it’s time to move on.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images