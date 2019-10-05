A battle of Big Ten powerhouses is set to go down in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday.
Iowa will travel to “The Big House” to take on conference rival Michigan in a game that features the 14th- and 19th-ranked teams, respectively, in the nation. The 4-0 Hawkeyes look to continue their ascent to the top by remaining undefeated after a huge win over Middle Tennessee last weekend.
Coach Jim Harbaugh hopes to lead his 3-1 Wolverines back to the top 10 following their win over Rutgers last week. That came as a bounce back performance from their humiliating showing against Wisconsin in Week 4.
Here’s how to watch Iowa-Michigan:
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, at noon ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
