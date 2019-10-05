Liverpool Vs. Leicester City: James Milner’s Late Penalty Maintains Reds’ Perfect Start

James Milner’s stoppage-time penalty extended Liverpool’s 100 per cent winning start to the Premier League season by earning a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield.

The Reds took the lead five minutes before half-time through Sadio Mane’s 50th top-flight goal for the club, but James Maddison’s 80th-minute equaliser appeared to have snatched a draw for the visitors.

However, Milner kept his cool from 12 yards after Marc Albrighton had felled Mane in the box deep into injury time to ensure Jürgen Klopp’s team head into the international break with eight wins from eight Premier League outings this term.