Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A whole lot of nothing essentially happened during the NFL Trade deadline, but the news coming out after the 4 p.m. ET deadline seems to be more exciting.

First, Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams reportedly rejoined his team, ending his four-month holdout. And now safety Jamal Adams is opening up about the rumored discussions between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday reported Adams “would like to go home to Texas and play for the Cowboys,” a report the star safety is denying.

“Any reports of me asking to be traded from the New York Jets are completely false,” Adams tweeted.

He then further explained:

“At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York. I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business.”

At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York. I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business. — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) October 29, 2019

Well that certainly is … interesting.

The 1-6 Jets are set to take on the 0-7 Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images