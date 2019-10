Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, that didn’t take long.

The Boston Bruins were first on the board in Tuesday night’s contest against the Sharks thanks to a power play goal by none other thank David Pastrnak, who flicked one past Martin Jones for his 12th goal of the season midway through the first. San Jose challenged, but refs stuck by their original call.

Check it out:

Just another day at the office for this guy @pastrnak96 pic.twitter.com/mXZRQO7hz8 — NESN (@NESN) October 29, 2019

Pasta’s point streak now sits at 10 games.

