Vince Wilfork knows good defense when he sees it, and he saw plenty of that in the first half alone between the Patriots and Jets.

The former defensive tackle spent the first 11 years of his NFL career with New England with three interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries, 16 sacks and 355 solo tackles. Wilfork also is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Now he’s enjoying watching the Patriots’ defense week in and week out after playing for 13 years. And it’s safe to say he’s enjoying what he’s been seeing, especially Monday night.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold had just 34 total passing yards with two picks in the first half of New York’s game against the New England at MetLife Stadium. And Wilfork took to Twitter to express his excitement.

Pats d is the real deal! — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) October 22, 2019

It’s hard to even argue that point, considering how dominant the defense has been this season with 18 interceptions through the first seven weeks of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images