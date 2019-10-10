Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown went through his first three years in the NBA without an agent, but that’s about to change.

Brown now is represented by Jason Glushon, according to ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan. The move comes ahead of next summer, when the Boston Celtics wing likely will hit the market as a restricted free agent.

On the latest episode of the “Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective” podcast, Windhorst asked if Brown was still without an agent, which resulted in MacMullan revealing his new representation.

“No, that’s not true,” MacMullan responded. “He’s with Jason Glushon now. He’s with Al Horford’s agent.”

The Celtics have until Oct. 21 to extend Brown’s rookie contract, something their front office has made a habit of avoiding in years past. Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier are recent examples of players whose rookie extensions passed without agreements.

Brown averaged 13 points and 4.2 rebounds in 74 games for Boston last season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images