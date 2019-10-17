Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman has had his share of moments in the Patriots-Jets rivalry.

The New England receiver took to Instagram on Thursday to share a throwback post ahead of his team’s matchup with New York on “Monday Night Football.” The post includes a pair of vintage Edelman photos, as well as one from the Patriots’ victory over the Jets in Week 3.

“Times change, rivalries don’t,” Edelman wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Edelman has battled through a chest injury in recent weeks, but he’s expected to gut through the ailment once again Monday night.

And the Patriots, who likely will be without receiver Josh Gordon, will need Tom Brady’s favorite target to be at the top of his game.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images