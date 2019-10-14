Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If anyone could use some extra time off, it’s Julian Edelman.

Edelman sustained a chest injury Week 3 and has managed to play through the nagging ailment. Furthermore, the Patriots have needed Edelman to elevate his game in recent weeks as fellow wideouts Phillip Dorsett and Josh Gordon deal with their own injuries. The 33-year-old unsurprisingly has delivered, catching a combined 17 catches for 223 yards with a touchdown over New England’s last two games.

Luckily for Edelman and his teammates, they’ll have quite a bit of time off between last Thursday’s win over the New York Giants and their next contest, a “Monday Night Football” showdown against the Jets. The Super Bowl LIII MVP, however, is itching to be back on the field.

An unwavering passion for the game has helped Edelman become one of the NFL’s top wide receivers. Tom Brady certainly knows that billing is warranted for Edelman, but the football world outside of New England doesn’t appear to be as cognizant.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images