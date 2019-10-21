Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are prepared for a showdown in the “concrete jungle” on Monday night.

New England is in New York to take on the Jets in a primetime battle between the AFC East rivals, and Julian Edelman made sure to show up in bold fashion — quite literally, actually.

Edelman was rocking a cheetah-print sweater upon arrival at MetLife Stadium.

Check it out in this photo via Patriots.com:

Someone is ready to turn it up.

Edelman could have an even bigger role tonight given injuries to the Patriots’ offense. Wide receiver Josh Gordon, running back Rex Burkhead and tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo all have been ruled out of Monday night’s contest.

So as Edelman put it in his hype video earlier Monday, “every snap is an opportunity.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images