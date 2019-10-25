Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Julian Edelman on Friday offered his reaction to two roster moves that dramatically altered the complexion of the New England Patriots’ receiving corps.

The first was the Patriots’ trade for veteran slot receiver Mohamed Sanu, who should be an immediate contributor for New England.

“He brings a lot of experience,” Edelman said. “He’s played in a lot of big games. He’s a really good football player, and he’s a veteran, and he works hard. I’m excited to have him and looking forward to going out and competing with him on Sunday.”

In addition to Sanu’s pass-catching production (650-plus receiving yards in each of the last three seasons), he also gives the Patriots another potential arm for gadget plays. A former college quarterback at Rutgers, Sanu boasts a perfect NFL passer rating of 158.3, completing 7 of 8 passes in his pro career for 233 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

Edelman, a former Kent State QB and the man who typically handles the Patriots’ trick-play passes, didn’t bite when asked whether he and Sanu have engaged in any throwing contests.

“I’m thinking about the Browns,” Edelman said, referring to this Sunday’s opponent. “He’s got a good arm, though. He’s got a really good arm.”

Edelman also addressed the departure of Josh Gordon, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The Patriots reportedly plan to release Gordon when he recovers from his current knee injury.

“I’ve been on IR,” said Edelman, who missed the entire 2017 season with an ACL tear. “It sucks to go on IR. I told him, if he needs anything, let me know and wished him well. That’s part of this game. You’ve got to move on, and you’ve got to worry about what’s going on in your room, what you’re going out to compete with. He’s got our full support.

“I’ve been in that situation, and it’s not fun. But I’ve got to think about (Cleveland cornerbacks) Greedy Williams and (Denzel) Ward and the Browns more than I’ve got to think about those types of things.”

Echoing fellow Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett, Edelman said he was surprised by the decision to place Gordon on IR.

“We don’t know much around here about that kind of stuff,” he said. “Ask the personnel people about that.”

The Patriots’ receiving corps currently consists of Edelman, Sanu, Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski, with rookie N’Keal Harry eligible to return from IR next week.

