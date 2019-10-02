Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Tom Brady still is keeping tabs on Antonio Brown.

Brown’s social-media activity unsurprisingly has increased following his release from the New England Patriots. Some of his posts, like his wild Twitter spree a few weeks ago, have been flat-out absurd, while others, highlighted by a return-to-school announcement, have been somewhat encouraging for the troubled wide receiver.

It’s clear AB’s tweets and Instagram posts aren’t going unnoticed on Brady’s timeline. The Patriots quarterback took a liking to Brown’s latest IG, which showed the seven-time Pro Bowl selection spending time with a youth football team.

“Awesome!,” Brady wrote in the comment section.

It’s been a mixed bag for the Patriots’ offense post-Brown. After dicing up the New York Jets in Week 3, Brady and Co. struggled from wire-to-wire in a nail-biting win over the Buffalo Bills. New England should have no trouble lighting up the scoreboard Sunday when it visits the 0-4 Washington Redskins.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images