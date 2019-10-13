Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it looks like Kyle Van Noy does care about his “Madden” rating after all.

The Patriots linebacker back in July laughed off his 77 overall rating, noting he didn’t care about the metric since he doesn’t play the NFL’s preeminent video game. But after scoring a touchdown Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, Van Noy had some words for the folks over at EA Sports.

It was a scoop-and-score for Van Noy, whose 22-yard, fourth-quarter score helped New England pick up a win over the New York Giants. The veteran linebacker celebrated his rare trip to paydirt on Instagram and used the caption to take a NSFW shot at “Madden.”

Van Noy wasn’t the only member of the “Boogeymen” to find the endzone against the Giants. Rookie ‘backer Chase Winovich opened the scoring with his first career touchdown on a blocked punt.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images