Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lions suffered a brutal 23-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football” this week thanks, in part, to some iffy calls made by the referees down the stretch.

So some Detroit fans found a creative way to mock them for Monday night’s dismal performance.

Billboards with a ref wearing a cheesehead (the signature headwear of Packers fans) while doing the hands-to-the-face gesture (the call that ultimately cost the Lions the game) can now be found along several major roadways in metro Detroit.

In fact, the same group of anonymous fans that trashed NFL refs with billboards back in 2015 reportedly is behind the current masterpiece, according to WXYZ in Detroit.

Check it out:

Anonymous Lions fans buy billboards featuring referee with cheesehead. https://t.co/CGvh1lBnqy pic.twitter.com/IbEaAa2GF2 — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) October 17, 2019

The billboards will run through the end of the week, so Lions fans have plenty of time to enjoy them.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images