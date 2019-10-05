Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Brendan Rodgers help end Liverpool’s historic run?

The Leicester City manager will lead his team against Liverpool on Saturday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 8 game. Liverpool tops the Premier League standings with 21 points after seven games, while Leicester City is in third place with 14 points.

Rodgers will return to Anfield for the first time since Liverpool fired him as manager in October 2015 after three-plus years. How the Anfield crowd will receive him is one of the top storylines coming into the game.

Leicester City has earned 31 points since Rodgers took over last season. Just Liverpool (49) and Manchester City (46) have amassed more points in that timespan.

Liverpool currently is enjoying a 16-game winning streak in the Premier League. A win over Leicester City will bring the Reds within one win of tying Manchester City’s Premier League record winning streak.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Leicester City:

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m.

TV: NBCSN, UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

