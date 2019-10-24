Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Marcus Smart trying to set a trend now that he has joined a new pack?

The Boston Celtics guard officially became part of Puma’s NBA roster on Thursday. He and the sports apparel company jointly announced their partnership on social media, and he also revealed his “new signature shoe” with the sports apparel company.

Trust us, it’s not what you’re expecting.

“Psyched to finally show you guys my new signature shoe coming out by Puma,” Smart said. “It’s going to be crazy. I’m ecstatic about it. … Oh yes, sir. Black on white, great for support, got the Puma right here. Crazy. I’m excited. It’s gonna be a great year.

UNBOXING: SUPER LIMITED EDITION PUMA HOOPS SNEAKERS WITH @smart_MS3. pic.twitter.com/LAZzGbUPPt — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) October 24, 2019

No, Smart won’t be sporting his Pumahoops slippers on the court during Celtics games. He probably will have to wait some months before they release his actual signature sneaker.

Nevertheless, Smart officially is part of Team Puma, following the expiration of his endorsement deal with Adidas.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images