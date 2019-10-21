It was a rough weekend for those who have David Johnson on their fantasy football rosters.
After having a big performance in Week 6 following a very limited week in practice, many were expecting Johnson to go out and have another big week in Week 7 against the New York Giants following a bigger workload in practice leading up to Sunday. Instead, it was a whole lot of Chase Edmonds against the Giants. Edmonds ran for three touchdowns and 127 yards in the Cardinals’ 27-21 win. Johnson got just one touch.
That led the Cardinals Twitter account to tweet out a meme trolling fantasy football players for not starting Edmonds.
They then later tweeted again at angry fantasy players, saying they should just be happy for the Cardinals’ win.
That brings us to ESPN Fantasy Football guru Matthew Berry, who absolutely unloaded on the Cardinals on his “Fantasy Football Now” podcast on Monday. Berry had a big issue with the Cardinals chastising fantasy players for not starting Edmonds when the team was disingenuous about Johnson’s status throughout the week. Berry noted that Johnson was started in 97-percent of fantasy leagues on ESPN.
The meltdown was both hilarious and pretty on point.
“Thanks for that heads up! Really? Thanks for that heads up. I should have started Chase Edmonds in fantasy?” Berry begins the rant. “Based on what? Because it was actually David Johnson that had actually practiced more than the week before. He practiced more in Week 7 than he had in Week 6 when he completely went off. Like, no kidding! Like oh, we’re dumb, fantasy managers are dumb. ‘You should have started Chase Edmonds in fantasy!’ Screw you, Arizona Cardinals Twitter handle! You think?”
Berry than went in on the Cardinals for telling people to “just enjoy the win.”
“Just enjoy the win? No, you know what, don’t you dare troll us. Screw you!,” Berry exclaimed. “Guess what, you know has been a fan of the Arizona Cardinals and pays attention to Cardinals football? Not actual fans, because I have news for you. You guys have been absolutely brutal.”
He then went on to list all the reason why the Cardinals stink, which was just awesome.
On behalf of fantasy players everywhere, here’s to you, Matthew Berry.
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images