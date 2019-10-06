Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A scary scene unfolded Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph took a devastating hit to the head from Baltimore Ravens safety that appeared to knock Rudolph unconscious before he even hit the ground.

A slew of Steelers immediately called for help as Rudolph lay motionless before being helped to down the tunnel by team personnel. The team announced he wouldn’t be returning to the eventual 26-23 overtime loss. And after the game, head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t have too much to offer when asked about his QB.

According to Post-Gazette Sports’ Brian Batko, Tomlin “had no additional details” on Rudolph other than that he suffered a concussion. He also won’t have any information regarding the injury until Tuesday.

Tomlin-more info on injuries on Tuesday. This is a painful loss. We won’t blink or seek excuses — Jeff Hathhorn (@jhathhorn) October 6, 2019

Pittsburgh already is without Ben Roethlisberger after he underwent season-ending elbow surgery.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images