Rex Ryan can dish it with the best of them, but he certainly can take it as well.

Ryan made as much clear on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” while previewing the Week 5 clash between the Washington Redskins and New England Patriots, which marked the return of Colt McCoy. When asked if McCoy could be the answer for a struggling ‘Skins squad, Ryan didn’t mince words.

“Colt McCoy, is he the answer? No. He’s never been the answer,” Ryan said. “He’s 7-20 as a starting quarterback. So rhythm and all that? Yeah, right. Gimme a break.”

Host Sam Ponder was quick to remind Ryan of McCoy’s only start against the Patriots prior to Sunday. The veteran QB back in 2010 led the Cleveland Browns to a 20-point victory over Tom Brady and Co. Ryan countered by noting the significance of a win or two over New England in the grand scheme of things.

“I beat the Patriots a few times, too, and I certainly wasn’t the answer,” Ryan said. “This dude ain’t the answer.”

You can watch the whole exchange in the video here.

McCoy, as Ryan accurately predicted, was not the answer, as he completed 18 of 27 passes for 119 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in a 33-7 Patriots win.

