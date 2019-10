Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sounds like Joe Maddon’s job search is going swimmingly.

After agreeing to part ways with the Chicago Cubs after five seasons, the 65-year-old manager reportedly has drawn interest from a number of teams, especially the Angels.

In fact, Maddon reportedly will interview with Los Angeles early this week, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney — and they appear to be his No. 1 choice.

Joe Maddon will interview with the #Angels early this week and they are his No. 1 choice, sources tell The Athletic. Maddon spent 31 years in Angels’ organization before joining the Rays as manager in 2006. First to report interview with LAA: @Buster_ESPN. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 6, 2019

Surprise, surprise.

