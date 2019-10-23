Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was a good day for New England Patriots fans, and perhaps and even better day for Mohamed Sanu.

Patriots fans awoke Tuesday morning basking in the glory of the drubbing New England dealt the New York Jets on Monday night and their day only got better from there. News broke that the Patriots had traded for Atlanta Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu, which sent New England fans into a frenzy.

Sanu has shared his excitement on Twitter and had several Patriots — including Tom Brady and Julian Edelman — react to the news on social media themselves.

Obviously, Sanu must be thrilled to be jumping from the 1-6 Falcons to the 7-0 Pats, but he’ll also be joining a number of fellow Rutgers alums on New England’s roster. Sanu will be the fourth Rutgers player on the Pats, joining Devin and Jason McCourty and Duron Harmon.

Sanu shared a video clip of Bill Belichick saying “big day for Rutgers,” with laughing emojis.

One look at Sanu’s Twitter timeline proves just how excited the wide receiver is for a change of scenery.

Safe to say Patriots Nation is pretty excited, too.

As for Colin Cowherd, he’s says the trade only further solidifies his argument that the AFC “is over.”

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images