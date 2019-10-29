Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Astros are one win away from climbing baseball’s mountain for the second time in three years.

After dropping the first two games of the World Series in Houston, the Astros downed the Washington Nationals in three consecutive games in the nation’s capital. Now, Houston will have a chance to claim Major League Baseball’s most coveted hardware in front of its home fans.

Tuesday’s pitching matchup will feature a rematch from Game 2, as Justin Verlander will square off against Stephen Strasburg.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Astros Game 6 online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

