Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Although it was a home game, the St. Louis Cardinals offense appeared to get lost on the way to Busch Stadium on Friday.

In Game 1 of the National League Division Series, Washington Nationals pitcher Anibal Sanchez tossed 7 2/3 no-hit innings until Jose Martinez’s single with two outs in the eighth ended the run. The Nats ultimately won 2-0 to take the opener of the best-of-seven series. Now, the two sides will meet Saturday for Game 2.

It should be another great pitching matchup, as Max Scherzer is set to get the ball for Washington and will be opposed by Adam Wainwright.

Here’s how to watch Nationals vs. Cardinals online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4:08 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images