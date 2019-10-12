The top team in the country heads to College Station, Texas, to take on their SEC rival.
The first-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide take on 24th-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday. Alabama is coming off a bye week after starting the season at 5-0. Texas A&M picked up a huge win last week to keep them afloat in the Top 25, defeating Arkansas 31-27 to move to 3-2 on the season.
Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Kellen Mond look to outlast each other in hopes of getting their teams a big win on Saturday.
Here’s how to watch Alabama-Texas A&M:
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports Images